



“What is portrayed by Pakistan is actually state sponsored cross border terrorism. India reiterates that despite the continued proxy war and state sponsored cross border terrorism raged by Pakistan against the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have reposed their faith in the Indian democracy”





NEW DELHI: Pakistan has main-streamed terrorism as statecraft and continues to provide military, financial and logistical support to cross border terrorism while denying the victims of terrorism their fundamental right to justice by not acting on the concrete evidences shared by India on several terrorist attacks, including 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts and 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack.





“While, the whole world including India, has undertaken proactive steps to promote human rights and build resilience against terrorism, Pakistan has main-streamed terrorism as statecraft. It continues to provide military, financial and logistical support to cross border terrorism but has denied the victims of terrorism their fundamental right to justice by not acting on the concrete evidences shared by India on several terrorist attacks, including 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts and 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack. The perpetrators of these heinous crimes have been proscribed by the UNSC 1267 committee but continue to enjoy state hospitality in Pakistan,” emphasised Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism, Ministry of External Affairs and Head of Indian Delegation at the UNOCT Virtual Counter Terrorism Week. He delivered the statement on Thursday.





Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will continue to remain an integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it, Singhvi affirmed. “What is portrayed by Pakistan is actually state sponsored cross border terrorism. India reiterates that despite the continued proxy war and state sponsored cross border terrorism raged by Pakistan against the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have reposed their faith in the Indian democracy.”





Pakistan’s attempt to masquerade as a promoter of human rights and egalitarianism is farcical considering its record of systemic persecution of its minorities, including Christians, Ahmadiyyas, Sikhs, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Hazaras, Sindhis, and Balochis. through draconian blasphemy laws, forced conversions and marriages and extrajudicial killings, the diplomat recalled.





“…before preaching to others Pakistan must remember that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuse. The world doesn’t need lessons on human rights from a country whose own citizens as well as minorities have never enjoyed true democracy. The least Pakistan could do, therefore, is to look into its own sorry state of affairs and put its house in order before pointing fingers at others and spewing venom against the democratically elected Indian Government and its leaders.”







