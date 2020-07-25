



A US-based Bollywood event promoter Rehan Siddiqi has deep links with the Pakistan Army and many ministers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. US-based Bollywood event promoter Rehan Siddiqi has deep links with the Pakistan army and leaders from PM Imran Khan's PTI. The MHA has blacklisted Siddiqi and his two associates. BJP's Jay Panda had recently tweeted about Siddiqi's ISI connections and his business links with some Bollywood personalities





New Delhi: A Pakistani-origin Bollywood event promoter based in the United States has deep links with the Pakistani military establishment, ministers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and a TV channel.





Rehan Siddiqi met key army officials in the Lahore Cantonment during his visit to Pakistan in May 2019 to sign a deal with Ali Azmat and Salman Ahmed of the famous band ‘Junoon’, based out of Lahore. However, as per intelligence reports after meeting with the singer he also met key Pakistani army officials.





Siddiqi is also a partner with Pakistan's Geo TV in hosting shows abroad, top intelligence sources told IANS.





Hosted Anti-India Talks On His Radio Show



As per the report, at the behest of a PTI minister who had visited the US Siddiqi’s Houston based 106.1 Hum FM radio hosted a series of talks with anti-India content.





In a recent tweet, BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda hinted about Siddiqi’s ISI connections and his business links with some Bollywood personalities.





It was also reported that when Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) made an announcement on April 12 that no member of FWICE will work with any Pakistani singer or artiste, Siddiqi established contacts with some big stars of Bollywood to join hands with Pakistani musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.







