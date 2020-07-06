



PoK DGPR shared a message on its website saying: "Awaam of Azad Jammu and Kashmir seek independence from Pakistan. Pakistan Army and police are involved in mass-scale human rights violations". The official government website says: “Awaam of Azad J&K seeks independence from Pakistan”. 'Awaam of Azad Jammu and Kashmir seek independence from Pakistan'. 'Pakistan Army and police are involved in mass scale human rights violations, atrocities on innocent civilians and spreading terrorism'. 'We strongly condemn Pakistani rulers for the discriminatory policies and misrule in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the past 70 years'





New Delhi: The Director-General of Public Relations of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) demanded freedom from Pakistan and accused the Imran Khan administration of human rights violation.





The official government website says: “Awaam of Azad J&K seeks independence from Pakistan”.





PoK Featured Part of India On Pakistan Government Website





Recently, the government of Pakistan created a website to give information about coronaviruses. In this, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was described as part of India. Till now Pakistan has been asserting its authority over PoK and the Supreme Court had ordered the elections to be held there. India had lodged a strong protest on this. Now on the official website, PoK has been described as part of India by the Imran government. The website, COVID .gov .pok, describes the scope of the transition of the corona through graphics.





'We Want Azaadi'





“Awaam of Azad Jammu and Kashmir seek independence from Pakistan. Pakistan Army and police are involved in mass-scale human rights violations, atrocities on innocent civilians and spreading terrorism. We strongly condemn Pakistani rulers for the discriminatory policies and misrule in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the past 70 years,” the message reads.





Another message on the website is regarding the downed Pakistani F-16 fighter jet.





"PAK Airforce F-16 shot by IAF last February is a dark secret Government of Pakistan has been keeping from its people. We pay respect to the family of the killed Pilot and soon the truth shall come out," the message reads.





An exiled leader from Pakistan occupied Kashmir Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri had recently accused Pakistan of not respecting and honouring the right to self-determination of people of PoK.





“In 1947, the legitimate ruler of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir wanted independence but Pakistan did not respect and honour the right to self-determination of people. On October 22, 1947, it invaded Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in forced division and destruction that continues till date,” he said.







