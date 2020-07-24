



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is to get its first state-of-the-art Rafale fighter aircraft on July 29





The first jets were to have been delivered by May this year, but were delayed by the pandemic. All 36 aircraft will be delivered by 2022. “The Rafale numbers might seem small for now, but their presence is itself a deterrent,” said Air Marshal Nirdosh Tyagi, former Deputy Chief of Air Staff. “These are special mission aircraft—they are not the type that will be used for close air support or point defence.” Continue reading the backgrounder here.











