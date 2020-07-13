



The photos show Chinese troops withdrawing partially from the heavily contested Finger 4 area along the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh





The latest satellite photos, accessed by Zee Media, have shown Chinese troops withdrawing partially from the heavily contested Finger 4 area along the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The photos show that Chinese structures, tents, and sheds have reduced from what was present earlier, shedding light on the disengagement process along the border.





Partial Withdrawal





Chinese equipment, boats and armoured vehicles that were present in the area earlier are not present to the same measure anymore. Even there are no signs of the construction materials that were present here.





Complete Disengagement Far From Over





However, experts have advised a high level of alertness as the complete disengagement process is far from over. On Friday, the two countries held another round of diplomatic talks to review the situation in border areas including the progress made in the disengagement progress. Another round of meetings between senior commanders of the two armies will be held soon to discuss further steps to ensure the de-escalation of tensions in a timely manner.







