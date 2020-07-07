



Dharmshala: Members of Tibetan Youth Congress on Monday cheered for the Indian Army and the government over the understanding concerning disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation.





They, however, said that China cannot be trusted and warned the government to not let the guards down.





"Let us cheer for they (Chinese Army) going back by two kilometres but we have to be alert. They can intrude anytime. Therefore we have to be alert. The issue cannot be solved as long as Tibet remains an issue between China and India," Sonam Siring, general secretary of the TYC told ANI here.





The Tibetan youth also raised slogans such as "Indian Army Zindabad", "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "China free Tibet", "Go back, China", "We are with the Indian Army" and "Tibet is ours".





Lopsang, vice-president of the organisation said that they stand with the Indian government and the Army and supported all the decisions taken in recent days.





"We have been running a movement for years against the Chinese government. We welcome the boycott of Chinese goods and the banning of apps by the Indian government. We have been facing brutalities for years in our bid to show the true colours of China. We stand with the Indian Army and the people of the country," he said.





Both the TYC leaders also extended wishes to Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday and prayed for his long health.







