



Philippine Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said India has expressed its intent to carry out navigation activities in the South China Sea. China claims historical jurisdiction over about 90 per cent of the sea. Vietnam and the Philippines had recently criticised China for holding military drills in South China Sea. The South China Sea is a crucial region in terms of global trade





New Delhi: To counter belligerent China in its neighbourhood, India expressed intent to carry out navigation activities in the South China Sea.





Making the declaration, Philippine Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana further said navigation in the South China Sea is open to all countries, reported ET.





"We do not prevent other countries from passing through or doing things there in the South China Sea. The British do pass through the South China Sea. The French, all other countries. We do not invite them to come," the defence minister said.





Philippine Concerned Over China's Naval Exercises





Adding India can also be present in the area, Lorenzana also expressed concerns over China's naval exercises in the South China Sea.





With nations pre-occupied with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and China recovering from the deadly impact of the virus, it has been testing international patience by its systematic aggression and assertion in the Himalayas, SCS region and now Bhutan – where Beijing has fixed its eyes on a new area in the eastern part of the country.







