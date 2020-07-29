



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (29 July) shared a stunning video and pictures of the Rafale fighter jets being escorted by armed Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets as part of a ceremonial welcome after they entered the Indian airspace.

pic.twitter.com/djpt16OqVd The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space. @IAF_MCC July 29, 2020

In the video the Sukhoi fighter jets can be seen escorting the Rafales in an arrow formation. They will escort the Rafales all the way to the Ambala Air Force base.





Rajnath Singh also shared a few pictures of the fighter jets.









The Rafales are expected to land at the Ambala Air Force base at any moment now.





