



Indian Army's brave paratroopers can be seen directly airdropping themselves into Ladakh's Stakna in a new video released by Livefist Defence.





In the video 14 Indian Army paratroopers can be seen diving into the skies from the exit ramp of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. A second video gives a first person view from the camera of one of the paratroopers.

In the second video the paratroopers can be seen soaring over the Ladakh mountains in the backdrop of crystal clear blue skies dotted with white clouds.





It should be noted that the paratroopers exited their aircraft over Stakna which was visited by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today morning (17 July).



