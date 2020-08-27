



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity is increasing not just in India but also abroad as well. Even in China, a large number of people are his fans. Three months after the Ladakh violence, a survey conducted by China's mouthpiece Global Times, a mouthpiece of the Chinese government, has revealed that most of the Chinese are happier with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government than their own leaders.





According to the survey, about 50 per cent of Chinese citizens have a favourable influence of Beijing, while 50 per cent of people have praised the Modi government of India.





About 70 per cent believe that anti-China sentiment in India is very high, while more than 30 per cent people feel that the relations between the two countries will improve. Nine per cent of the people surveyed believe that the improvement in India-China relationship will be for the short term, while according to 25 per cent, the relationship between the two countries will remain strong for a long time.





Meanwhile, China's largest technology company Huawei is publishing big advertisements in all major newspapers of India to woo Indian consumers in the wake of the anti-China sentiment. The tech major is trying to show that its relationship with India is quite old as it has been doing business here for the last 20 years and is always committed to the interests of India.





Notably, several Chinese firms are on government's radar after the violent face-off in Galwan valley in June, that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. As per a report, India wants to end relationship with Huawei and other Chinese companies in a phased manner. While there's no formal ban, it is being said that India has made it clear to telecom companies to stay away from Chinese gear.





Huawei is already facing a ban in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand has also imposed a partial ban on the tech giant. Huawei CFO Meng Wenzhou is facing extradition proceedings in Canada and the US is seeking his custody over alleged violations of Iran sanctions. Canada and China are busy in a diplomatic war and Huawei has is caught in the crossfire. This also explains why Huawei is trying to protect its business interests in India.







