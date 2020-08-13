



A day after India's tax department raided Chinese entities uncovering money laundering and hawala transactions in shell companies, the Chinese embassy in Delhi today said that "foreign governments and relevant departments" should enforce the "law impartially" to ensure the "safety and legal rights of Chinese citizens."





"The Chinese government has always required overseas Chinese citizens to abide by local laws and regulations," the embassy said, adding, "we also require foreign governments and relevant departments to enforce the law impartially to ensure the safety and legal rights of Chinese citizens.





A Chinese national allegedly involved in the hawala transaction goes with the name Luo Sang. He reportedly took a fake identity, Charlie Peng, with Indian passport which he was allegedly able to get from Manipur.





The tax officials have reportedly shared information of alleged possession of fake Indian passport with police authorities.





"Search action revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than Rs 1,000 crore over the period," the CBDT said in a statement.





"Incriminating documents of hawala transactions and money laundering with active involvement of bank employees and Chartered Accountants have been found as a result of the search action," it said.







