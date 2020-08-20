



The North Korean dictator has even ordered a ban on petting dogs as he thinks it is a symbol of "western decadence."





North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has reportedly ordered his citizens to give up their pet dogs for meats in restaurants due to acute shortage of food supplies in the country facing the coronavirus pandemic.





Kim Jong Un's move has been described as cruel and inhuman, but the North Korean leader has used class difference as an excuse to justify the step.





According to the Mirror's report, Kim said that poor people raise livestock and cattle while only the rich and elite have pet dogs. The North Korean leader said that the dogs are a sign of "capitalism" and "bourgeois ideology."





The North Korean dictator has even ordered a ban on petting dogs as he thinks it is a symbol of "western decadence."





According to reports, North Korea is facing a shortage of food due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has inflicted "drastic economic hardship" after 90 per cent fall in trade with China.





A few weeks ago, the United Nations said that families in North Korea were starving and very few can afford one meal a day.







