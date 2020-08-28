China Defence Ministry Ups The Ante, Says Won't Let United States 'Cause Trouble'
Amid rising tensions between both militaries, he said China hopes the United States can take practical measures to create a "positive atmosphere" for high-level exchanges between their two militaries
BEIJING: China's military will neither "dance to the tune of the U.S." nor allow the United States to "cause trouble", defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday at a monthly news briefing.
