



At a time when China has been facing a lot of heat from a lot of countries — including India and the US — for a variety of reasons, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come out in ‘support’ of the country. In an interview with a podcast, Musk was asked about what China and its electric vehicles strategy. Musk replied, “China rocks in my opinion. The energy in China is great. People there – there’s like a lot of smart, hard working people.”





Musk not only praised China and the hardworking Chinese people but also had a few words to say about the US. Compared to the Chinese, he said the people in US are far more entitled. “I see in the United States increasingly much more complacency and entitlement especially in places like the Bay Area, and LA and New York.”





He said that the Chinese government has been somewhat supportive of Tesla but in the US he said, “Tesla has had the least government support of any car company.”





Tesla was helped by China with loans around $1.5 billion for its plant in Shanghai. As things slowly got back to normal in China, Tesla’s factory in Shanghai got back to its full operation rather swiftly.





Musk said that going forward online car sales will become the standard after Covid-19. He said that delivering cars directly to consumers will become the normal and the idea of selling them through stores or dealerships will gradually decrease.





The Tesla CEO is now the 10th richest man in the world, as per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, with his estimated wealth standing at $67.7 billion. At the start of the year, Musk’s wealth was $27.5 billion and he was nowhere being close to the top 10 richest people in the world. However, a $41 billion jump in his wealth means that Musk is now ahead of several biggies.







