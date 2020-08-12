



In a national webinar on ‘Valour of Indian Air Force as a motivator for young generation in times of COVID-19’, former Indian Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said that Information dominance and self-sustainability are the key to deal with the adverse situations of national security. The seminar was organized by department of Psychology at Panjab University.





He added that the country needs innovators and eco-systems in all spheres to promote self-dependence in defence sector.





He added that the government’s decision to ban import of 101 defence items is good for the domestic industry and will make them compete and excel.





Dhanoa, who as the IAF chief presided over the Balakot strikes in Pakistan after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, said high motivation of armed personnel even in the peace time should be an example for the citizens, particularly young generation, to tide over the pandemic-induced adversities.





"The need of the hour is to bring about behavioural change so as to courageously face the new normal," he said.





Vice Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar on his part said that the young generation has always looked up to the glorious saga of armed forces as a motivational symbols of sacrifice and bravery.





Dean University Instructions Prof R K Singla added that the men in uniform are a great source of inspiration for the nation.





Prof Seema Vinayak, chairperson of psychology department, while introducing the webinar, said, "The government’s action plan is as important as the morale of people, particularly young generation, to strengthen the national resolve in the face of COVID-19. The webinar is part of the psychologists’ efforts to promote positive mental health."







