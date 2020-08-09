



International cricket team have been hesitant in travelling to Pakistan ever since the dastardly attack that took place on Sri Lankan team bus in 2009. A cricket match had to be abandoned in Pakistan after bullets were fired at the ground by terrorists. Players, spectators and others reportedly fled the scene without being harmed. The police has opened an investigation into the incident. Cricketers flee stadium after terrorist attack in Pakistan





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has time and again branded Pakistan a safe country for international cricket. While some teams like West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have started to tour Pakistan for international cricket, PCB's claims suffered a big setback on Friday when a cricket match had to be abandoned after some terrorists opened fire at players, spectators at Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.





As per a report in The Daily Star, a large number of people had turned up to watch the match despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the final of the Amn Cricket tournament at the Dradar Mamazai area in Ismailzai tehsil in the upper part of Orakzai district.





Media, political workers were also present at the venue to see some live cricketing action. All of them, however, had to run for their lives after some terrorists opened fire from a nearby hill.





“No sooner had the match started the terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on the playground from the nearby hills. The players, spectators and journalists saved their lives by fleeing the scene,” a witness said.





It has been reported that no loss of life took place in the shooting. Be it the players, officials, media personnel, spectators or staff, all managed to flee the scene successfully.







