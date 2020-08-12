

Super Rapid Gun Mount to be installed as the main gun on Navy & Coast Guard warships



In a major boost to the armed forces, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved the procurement of defence equipment for an approximate cost of Rs 8,722.38 crore, including 106 basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The step will strengthen the armed forces by relying on indigenous capability to take forward the initiative on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.





In its meeting held under the Chairmanship of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the DAC accorded approval for capital acquisitions of various platforms and equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces.





With Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) having successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) Prototypes and certification process underway, the DAC approved procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL to address the basic training requirements of the IAF. Post Certification 70 Basic Trainer Aircraft will be initially procured from HAL and balance 36 after operationalisation of HTT-40 fleet in IAF.





To improve the fire power of Indian Navy, the DAC approved procurement of an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) which is fitted as the main gun on board Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) warships from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The upgraded version of SRGM has enhanced capability to perform against fast manoeuvring targets like missiles and Fast Attack Crafts and increase the maximum engagement range.





In view of the availability of requisite capability for indigenous development of the ammunition, both in terms of ‘Manufacturing’ and ‘Technology’, the DAC approved procurement of 125 mm APFSDS (Armour Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot) ammunition for Indian Army as a ‘Design and Development Case’. The ammunition being procured will have a 70 per cent indigenous content.





The DAC also gave approvals that are likely to speed up the procurement of AK-203 and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle upgrades.







