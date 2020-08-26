



NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint- equivalent of a charge sheet- against 12 alleged Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists on charges of money laundering.





These include: Mohammad Shafi Shah; Talib Lali aka Talib Hussain Lali aka Waseem aka Abu Umer; Mohd. Yusuf Shah; Gulam Nabi Khan; Umer Farooq Shera and others.





ED has sought punishment for all the accused and for confiscation of the attached properties totalling to Rs. 1.22 crores which already stand provisionally attached.





ED initiated investigation under PMLA based on an FIR lodged by NIA in 2011. Mohammad Shafi Shah and his associates were involved in execution of sensational blasts in Jammu and Kashmir and huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from them.





ED has said that its investigation has revealed that Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, the most active terror outfit in Kashmir, has been responsible for funding terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu & Kashmir headed by Syed Salahuddin, its self-styled commander based out of Rawalpindi Pakistan.





The funding of terrorism activities on Indian Soil had been organised by a trust called JKART (Jammu & Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust) which was operating in connivance with Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and ISI. It is also revealed that the terror funds were sent to India through Hawala Channel, Barter Trader and Human Carriers, ED said in a release.





It further said the funds were further distributed through Hawala, Human Carriers and banking channels to the next of kin of active as well as dead Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists.





ED has claimed that the mastermind behind distribution of funds are Mohammed Shafi Shah, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, ;Mushtaq Ahmad Lone. After identification of proceeds of crime involved in money laundering, 13 properties belonging to seven terrorists totalling to Rs. 1.22 crores were attached under PMLA.







