

A Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson said that withdrawal of special powers of Jammu and Kashmir has further complicated the situation and that it has not served peace and stability in the region



NEW DELHI: India on Thursday described as factually "incorrect, biased and unwarranted" Turkey's remarks that the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir last year by parliament had not contributed to peace and stability in the region.





Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava also asked Turkey to refrain from interfering in internal matters of India.





"The statement is factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted. We would urge the government of Turkey to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground and refrain from interfering in matters internal to India," he told reporters in New Delhi.





A Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday had said that withdrawal of special powers of Jammu and Kashmir has further complicated the situation and that it has not served peace and stability in the region. The criticism came on a day marking the first anniversary of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi had also bifurcated the state into two union territories.





Turkey has been one of the few countries backing Pakistan’s stance on the matter. The Turkish position on the matter has strained ties with New Delhi.







