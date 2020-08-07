



New Delhi: Pakistan is in a bit of a soup after the Financial Action Task Force last month maintained that the Islamic nation should continue in the Grey List. Now, India is set to put in a fresh request to increase scrutiny into Pakistan’s involvement in terror funding and its inaction when the task force meets for its next plenary in October this year.





A deadline looms over Pakistan and if the country does not comply with the remaining 13 conditions laid out by the FATF in its 27-point Action Plan, which includes curbing terror financing, enforcing laws against the proscribed organisations and improving the legal systems, it could be black-listed.





To further the push, New Delhi could also raise Islamabad’s failure to act in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and Pulwama terror attack. According to sources, the Indian contingent may also raise the Daniel Pearl murder case, news agency ANI reported.





It is to be noted here that Pakistan has been on the FATF ‘Grey List’ since June 2018.







