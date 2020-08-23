



In a significant achievement for the indigenous fighter aircraft program, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed the home-grown Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS on the western front along the Pakistan border in view of the tensions with China on the Ladakh front reported the Economic Times





"The TEJAS was deployed by the Indian Air Force on the western front close to the Pakistan border to take care of any possible action by the adversary there," government sources told ANI.





The first TEJAS squadron, 45 Squadron (Flying Daggers) based out of Sulur under the Southern Air Command, was deployed in an operational role there, the sources said.





The indigenous TEJAS aircraft had been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech where he had stated that the deal to buy the TEJAS Mark-1A version was expected to be completed soon.





The single-engine, fourth-generation, multi-role light fighter was designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency with collaboration from the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARCD) of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy. Development began in the 1980s as part of the LCA program to replace the aging MiG-21 fighters, but it wasn't until early 2001 that the aircraft took its first flight.



Questions Raised On Effective Deployability



