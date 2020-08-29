Picture of Chinese soldier's grave killed in Galwan clash





A picture is being shared on the internet showing the tomb of a Chinese soldier killed in Galvan valley. The tombstone was erected on August 5, 2020. The picture is going viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo. China has not made any official statement about the casualties in Galwan





New Delhi: A picture of a Chinese soldier's grave killed in Galwan valley is going viral on social media. The picture was shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo and is perhaps the first evidence of Chinese casualty in the violent clash on June 15.





The image was shared on the military forum describing in detail about the tombstone of the soldier who has been identified as Chen Xiangrong.





Written in mandarin the epitaph reads, “Tomb of Chen Xiangro. Soldier of the 69316 troops, from Pingnan, Fujian who sacrificed his life in the struggle against India’s border troops in June 2020 and was posthumously remembered by the Central Military Commission.”





First evidence of Chinese casualty in Galwan clash





Erected on August 5, 2020, in the Southern Xinjiang Military Region, the tombstone also says that the soldier who was KIA was born in December 2001 and was just 19 years old.





There is a lot of resentment among the former Chinese military veterans and families of the PLA soldiers who died in the border clash.







