



Indian Army has deployed female soldiers for internal security and combat duties near the line of control with Pakistan.









The women platoon is from paramilitary force Assam Rifles and has been stationed in the Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir.









These 30 woman soldiers are led by Captain Gursimran Kaur of the Army Service Corps (ASC), who is a third-generation military officer of her family.









'Rifle Women' deployed on duty for the first time in Kashmir have within a few days managed to make a positive impact on the local populace, the Assam Rifles said.









“Deployed at security checkpoints leading to the LoC, the women soldiers are also being used for crowd control and frisking of women because there are intelligence inputs of weapons and drugs being smuggled across,” reported TOI quoting an officer.







