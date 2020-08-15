



Independence Day 2020 image: Google Doodle commemorates India's Independence Day





Happy Independence Day 2020: Google Doodle today commemorated India's Independence Day with a picture giving the message of unity in diversity. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day



India Independence Day 2020: Google today commemorated the Independence Day of the world's largest democracy with a picture giving the message of 'unity in diversity'. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day. It was on this day in 1947 that India won freedom from British colonial rulers after a long struggle. Independence Day is a national holiday to commemorate and remember the sacrifice of freedom fighters who fought for our country's independence.





The Google Doodle is an illustration by Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar. "Featured in the Doodle artwork, are several iconic Indian folk instruments, including the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. From the versatile double-reeded shehnai to the resonant stringed sarangi, these instruments are but a few that make up India's rich musical legacy, which dates back over 6,000 years. Happy Independence Day, India!" Google said on its site.





The collection of instruments also represents the rich heritage of India and its musical diversity.







