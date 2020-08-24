Thuingaleng Muivah NSCN-IM





GUWAHATI: NSCN-IM stated raid conducted by the Assam Rifles (AR) is a serious breach of trust and questioned how Naga peace process and raids can go on simultaneously.





NSCN-IM in a statement stated, “How can the Indo-Naga peace process and war-like situation as created by AR go simultaneously? NSCN-Government of India (GOI) Ceasefire Ground Rules (CFGR) has not given free hands to AR in the name of Armed Forces (Special power Act) (AFSPA).





“The AR must note that CFGR is agreed upon between two entities to put a check on ceasefire violation. Indian security forces have no special authority beyond the specified ground rules as agreed between the two governments. Therefore, it is another violation of ceasefire ground rules by the 5th AR which will be entered in the record for future reference”, NSCN-IM stated.





NSCN-IM added that the 5th Assam Rifles raided the house of a Major of the Naga Army at Diphupar, Dimapur (Nagaland). The family resisted the unwarranted knock to enter the house. They found nothing incriminating and left saying “wrong input.”





NSCN-IM is presently holding peace parleys with the government of India. Talks are caught in a stalemate for NSCN-IM has sought replacement of interlocutor R. N Ravi.





NSCN-IM raised demand for a separate flag and constitution. The Centre has ruled out a separate flag and constitution earlier. (Eom)





"Great organisations don’t see people as a commodity to be managed to help grow their money, they think of money as a commodity to be managed to help grow their people".







