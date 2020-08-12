



HAL has successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) Prototypes and certification process is underway, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD)





Last November, as was reported by Financial Express Online, in a show of faith the chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) ACM RKS Bhadauria had taken the second prototype of HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft (TSR002) for a spin. In the flight which had lasted for almost one hour, the chief who was accompanied by the HAL’s chief test pilot Gp Capt (Retd) KK Venugopal had assessed not only the stall and spin but also other flying characteristics of the aircraft.





More About The Made In India HTT-40





This comes under the category of “Indian designed, developed and manufactured” (IDDM) equipment, as per the Defence Procurement Procedure of 2016. And the Basic Trainer has so far cleared all the Air Staff Qualitative Requirements (ASQR).





This trainer has been designed and developed by HAL and is a basic fixed-wing aircraft.





It is good for the young IAF officers who are going to learn how to fly an aircraft and will be equipped with Honeywell turboprop engine TPE-331-12B.





In an effort to give boost to Make in India initiative, the Air Chief had announced that the IAF was looking towards the indigenous trainer.





In a span of five years, the HTT-40 has so far completed all the major spin tests.





