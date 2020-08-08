



New Delhi: The border tension between India and China continues to escalate despite multiple discussions on disengagement from the eastern part of Ladakh. In anticipation of similar efforts at the Assam border, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday visited Tezpur-based 4 Corps.





Senior military officers present there will brief Narvane on the existing condition and Indian Army deployments to tackle the border situation in the region, sources in the Indian Army told news agency ANI.





The Army base in Tezpur is responsible for monitoring the ground situation along India’s border with China in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.





Notably, in the latest round of bilateral talks, India warned China and rebuffed the demand to move back from its position along Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh. Another round of discussions is expected soon between the two countries.





China demanded the Indian Army to move back from Finger 3, from the critical Dhan Singh Thapa post, in order to move its troops back towards Finger 8, where the Line of Actual Control (LAC) lies, according to India. However, India dismissed the request stating it was already well within the Indian territory.





In a press briefing earlier this evening, the Ministry of External Affairs said it hoped that the Chinese side will work with India “sincerely for complete disengagement and de-escalation”.





Earlier today, the Defence Ministry removed the document that admitted to the Chinese intrusion in Ladakh from its website.





“Chinese aggression has been increasing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and more particularly in Galwan valley since May 5, 2020. The Chinese side has transgressed in the areas of Kungrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong Tso Lake on May 17-18,” the ministry had previously stated on its website.





Besides, on Wednesday, China had also made yet another attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council. China has been critical of India’s reorganisation of J-K, and has particularly criticised New Delhi for making Ladakh a union territory, on which it already lays claim over several parts.







