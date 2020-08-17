



This will be the fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks and will be held in Moldo, on the Chinese side of LAC





India and China are holding a fresh round of military-level talks on Sunday, 2 August, in an effort to scale down tensions along the contested areas of Line of Actual Control (LAC), PTI reported.





This will be the fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks and will be held in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the LAC, Hindustan Times reported, adding that it was likely to start at 11 am.





ANI reported, quoting sources that in the talks, India will focus on complete disengagement by China in the Finger area.





On Thursday, India had said in a statement that the process of disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh was not yet completed, countering China's claim that this had been "completed" at most locations along their border.





“There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The Senior Commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps in this regard,” said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, the ministry of external affairs, according to Hindustan Times.





Chinese troops are “still present in the Depsang Plains region, Gogra and the Fingers region along the Pangong lake”, NDTV reported.





There has reportedly been disengagement in Hot Springs, Galwan and a portion of the Fingers region around Pangong lake, however China reportedly appears unwilling to move from the Finger 5 position further east Finger 3, as they want to build an observation post in the area.





Both India and China have held a series of talks to ease tensions since a face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June. The fourth round of talks between India and China had been held on 14 July, and had lasted for nearly 12 hours.





With inputs from ANI, NDTV and Hindustan Times, PTI



