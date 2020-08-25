



Amid standoff with China, Indian soldiers have been deployed with shoulder-fired air defence missile system along border in Ladakh





Indian forces have deployed soldiers equipped with shoulder-fired air defence missiles on crucial heights near China border in eastern Ladakh.





“Indian forces have deployed troops armed with the Russian-origin Igla air defence system which can be used for thwarting enemy’s intent to enter into our air space,” government sources told India Today.





The Russian-origin air defence systems, used by the Indian Army and Air Force, are supposed to be used when the enemy fighter jets or choppers come close to own locations or deployments during hostilities.





These can bring down any enemy aircraft, including fighters and slow moving helicopters.





The Igla missiles are a potent threat for any enemy aircraft if they come close and using the heights, they can prove to be deadly for them, the government sources said.





The India side has enhanced its surveillance through the deployment of radars and surface to air missile systems to keep track of the enemy air movement there.





Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said a military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh is on but will be exercised only if talks between the two armies and the diplomatic option fail.





Indian and China have held multiple rounds of military talks which includes Lieutenant-General level talks.







