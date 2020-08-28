



In line with its commitment to fulfilling its role as an important partner for development and capacity building in Africa, India has handed over 36 vehicles including 10 buses, 10 troop carriers, two ambulances and 14 motorcycles to Uganda. These are for civilian as well as for the use of Ugandan Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF). Earlier this week in the capital city of Kampala, Uganda, these were handed over by the Indian High Commissioner A Ajay Kumar to Adolf Mwesige, Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Government of Uganda.





“Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to that country in 2018, had made the announcement of handing over these vehicles” said MEA officials.





India Extends A Helping Hand During COVID-19



In a telephone conversation with President Yoweri Museveni, PM Modi assured full support to the Ugandan government’s efforts to fight the global pandemic.





Also, in 2019, eleven containers containing 57 different medicines were gifted by India to the African nation. These medicines for a variety of ailments were worth USD 1.4 million and were distributed by the National Medical Stores to the network of Government-run hospitals across Uganda.





During his visit to that country 2018, Prime Minister Modi had addressed the Ugandan Parliament and it was the first-ever by an Indian leader. In his talks with President Yoweri Museveni the two leaders agreed to diversify the trade basket and further strengthen the defence, technical, educational, scientific, political, and cultural cooperation.





Military Cooperation





Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) is getting trained in various Indian Army training institutions under the Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation. Indian Military Training Team is deployed in Uganda’s Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC) in Kimaka.





Earlier this year, Indian Association in Uganda, with help of the Indian Military team, helped in setting up a military war game centre in Jinja district for Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).





The war game centre funded by voluntary contributions by the Indian Diaspora is named ‘INDIA’ and is a type of strategy game that simulates warfare realistically..





During the inauguration of Wargame Centre, Lieutenant General Andrew Gutti, Commandant of Senior Command and Staff College highlighted that the Indian Military Training Team has been a trusted partner of UPDF over the years.





The landmark training aid is expected to help in making the make the UPDF Senior Command and Staff College centre excellence in the entire region. And it will also be a lasting symbol of the special bond that Indians in Uganda share with UPDF and the bond Indians share with Uganda.







