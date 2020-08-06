



Jammu: The Indian Army has taught a befitting lesson to Pakistan on the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir, which always breaks the ceasefire. In the retaliatory investigation of the Indian Army in Tattapani area, at least 10 soldiers of Pakistan have lost their lives, while some have been injured. The army has also destroyed many Pak posts.





According to the information received, the Pakistan Army has started attacking the LOC with a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in the Krishna Valley, Mankot sector of Poonch district, as well as the residential areas, at the LOC on Tuesday morning. It also fired the mortar. This nefarious act of Pakistan Army has been reversed by the Indian Army, due to which, after almost 3 hours, firing from both sides has stopped.





47 LOC shelling in July : In July, Pakistan has violated ceasefire 47 times in Poonch, Rajouri, Kupwara and Baramulla districts on LOC. Regarding the Pakistani shelling, the villagers have said that ever since Article 370 is over, every day continuous firing incidents have been completed by the Pakistan Army. Due to which life of our people has become even more difficult.







