



The Indian Navy quietly dispatched its frontline warship for deployment in the South China Sea immediately after the Galwan Valley clash. The Chinese have been objecting to the presence of Indian Navy ships in the region. The immediate deployment in the South China Sea had a desired effect on the Chinese Navy. The Indian warship was continuously maintaining contact with their American counterparts over secure communication systems





New Delhi: The Indian Navy deployed its frontline warship in the South China Sea immediately after the Galwan valley clash on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh.





The move irked China which raised its displeasure over the decision during the talks between the two sides.





The Chinese have been objecting to the presence of Indian Navy warships in the region where it has significantly expanded its presence since 2009 by building artificial islands and military presence.





The Chinese Raised Objections During The Talks



“Soon after the Galwan clash broke out in which 20 of our soldiers were killed, the Indian Navy deployed one of its frontline warships to the South China Sea where the People's Liberation Army's Navy objects to the presence of any other force claiming the majority of the waters as part of its territory,” government sources told ANI.





During the deployment in the South China Sea, the Indian warship was continuously in touch with their American counterparts over secure communication systems.





Indian Navy Vessel Was In Touch With Its American Counterparts



The Navy had also deployed its vessels along the Malacca Straits near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the route from where the Chinese Navy enters the Indian Ocean Region to keep a check on any activity of the Chinese Navy. A number of Chinese vessels also pass through the Malacca Straits while returning with oil or taking merchant shipments towards other continents, reported ANI.





Meanwhile, the Navy is also planning to urgently acquire and deploy autonomous underwater vessels and other unmanned systems and sensors to keep a close eye on the movement of PLAN from Malacca Straits towards the Indian Ocean Region.





The Navy is also going to fast track the purchase of 10 Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Vehicles under a deal expected to be worth over Rs 1,245 crore.







