New Delhi: Six months into the COVID-19 crisis, India's defence establishment has begun plans for beginning military exercises with friendly countries, beginning with Russia and the United States of America.





Ever since the coronavirus has begun to spread all over the world, the Indian armed forces stopped all exercises. There was no reason, it was felt, for military exercises to go on when COVID-19 was raging all over the world. It was just too risky. Now, the government has decided to begin exercises, after taking the necessary precautions.





India has decided to participate in Caucasus-2020, planned by Russia for next month. An Army contingent and a smaller Naval group are expected to take part. This exercise will also involve many other countries.





Like Caucasus-2020, RIMPAC or Rim of the Pacific Exercise is also a multinational exercise, hosted by the United States in Hawaii. A largely naval exercise, hosted chiefly by the US Pacific Command, it was supposed to have been held in the summer months this year but was postponed because of COVID-19. A decision to participate in RIMPAC has already been taken, but it will not be a particularly elaborate one. Participation may be restricted to naval aircraft.





The big naval exercise— Malabar-2020– is being planned for November. This involves the United States, India and Japan. The decision to involve Australia is yet to be taken but remains under active discussion.





Exercises are important as they improve skills and also help to improve ties with friendly countries. It also gives Indian armed forces personnel the opportunity to assess modern weapons systems.







