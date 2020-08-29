



The security forces launched the search operation in the area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there. The security forces have recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition. One soldier who was critically injured has succumbed to his injuries. Joint operation is in progress





Pulwama: A soldier was martyred and three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between them and security forces at Zadoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday night.





The security forces have recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition from the encounter site, said police today.





"One soldier who was critically injured has succumbed to his injuries in an encounter that started last night in Zadoora area of Pulwama. Joint operation in progress," said Srinagar-based Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia.





“Three unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.





The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there.





The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the search party of the security forces.





Earlier on Friday, four terrorists were gunned down and one was captured in Kiloora area of Shopian district in an encounter. Shakoor Ahmed Parray, founder and district commander of Al Badr terrorist group who was once an SPO with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was among the four terrorists killed in the gun battle with the security forces.





“Out of four terrorists killed, Shakoor Ahmed Parray was the most important. He was a special police officer (SPO) and later made constable. He had fled with four AK-47s, joined terrorism and formed a group, Al-Badr, and recruited 10 youths out of which five have been killed,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, had said.





No police personnel were injured in the Shopian encounter.







