Srinagar: Amid the recent spate of violence against the BJP functionaries in the Valley, a panchayat member of the saffron party has gone missing from the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, an audio clip that has gone viral claims that the BJP leader has been killed by some terrorists.





According to the police the BJP panchayat member, who went missing in the Chakoora area two days back, had gone to Shopian for some work. Police said the claims in the viral audio tape are being verified.





The audio clip was apparently released by some terrorist outfit who are claiming that the BJP panch was hobnobbing with the authorities, further adding that there were complaints against the BJP leader who was picked and killed, reports Times Now's Mir Fareed.





The terrorists further claimed that they didn't hand over the body to the family due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the body has buried somewhere.







