New Delhi: Major General-level talks between India and China over the face-off along the Line of Actual Control resumed at the Daulat Beg Oldi area for disengagement by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Ladakh sector, Indian Army sources said on Saturday.





“Both countries are holding Major general-level talks today at Daulat Beg Oldi area to discuss disengagement by Chinese side along the LAC in Ladakh sector,” sources in the Army said.





Both sides are focusing on de-escalation and disengagement from Depsang, where the Chinese troops have pushed inside Indian territory with around 17,000 troops.





In a counter move, India has also ramped up its presence and stationed over 15,000 soldiers in the region, along with deployment of heavy armoured regiments, the same way China have come in.





Both countries have had more than five rounds of Lieutenant General-level talks for disengagement from eastern Ladakh but it has not yielded too much success as was anticipated.





The Chinese troops are stationed near Finger 5 and Gogra Post areas in the Eastern Ladakh sector and have refused to disengage completely even after multiple warnings by India.





China has also created a similar build-up all opposite Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh borders along the LAC but there they are in deep areas. In Ladakh, however, the Defence Ministry has admitted now that the Chinese have transgressed into Indian territory at multiple locations.





The PLA sparked the dirty conflict with India on May 5 after they marched into Galwan Valley in Ladakh in huge numbers and tried to destabilise the status quo along the LAC. However, the Indian side has given them a befitting reply and has managed thwart their expansionist attempts with prowess.







