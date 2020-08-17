



In Ambala, the jets will be received by Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria





Soon after taking off from the UAE, the Rafale contingent established contact with Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata, deployed in the Western Arabian Sea, ANI reported.





Greeting the leader of the Rafale contingent in a recorded conversation, the Navy warship wished the Arrow Leader ‘happy landings’. The aircraft will be inducted into the Indian Air Force as a part of its No 17 Squadron, also known as Golden Arrows.





ANI reported the exchange as follows:





“INS Kolkata Delta63: Arrow leader (flying Rafale), welcome to Indian Ocean. Rafale leader: Many thanks. Most reassuring to have an Indian warship guarding seas. INS Kolkata: May you touch the sky with glory. Happy landings. Rafale leader: Wish you fair winds. Happy hunting. Over and out.”





Defence minister shared a video of the 5 jets entering Indian airspace.

From Bordeaux To Ambala





AF is all set to induct its first batch of Dassault Rafale fighter planes on 29 July, at the Ambala air force station which will make them one of the most advanced aircraft in its fighter fleet.





Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in four villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing is strictly prohibited.





The jets flew out from the Merignac air base in the French port city of Bordeaux and after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km landed at Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates on Monday night.



