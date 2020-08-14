



The first five Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale aircraft of the 36 jets arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala on July 29





The chief of Pakistan Army's media wing on Thursday said that the army is capable of tackling any aggression from India, and is not threatened by the country's latest acquisition of Rafale jets.





Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar made these statements at a press conference when asked about the threat posed by India's Rafale jets.





"The way the journey of the five Rafales from France to India was covered shows the level of their insecurities... Nonetheless, whether they receive five [Rafales] or 500, we are fine. We are absolutely ready and we have no doubt on our capability and we have proven this so it's (the jets) not going to make much of a difference," he said.





However, he raised concern about Pakistan's defence spending, saying that it has 'consistently been going down, not up'. He further said that India's defence spending is disrupting the balance in the region.





"Their defence spending and their budget compared to ours is affecting the conventional balance of the region. And when this happens, things go into another domain and the international community should also look at this. So bring the Rafales [or] the S-400 [missile system], bring them on. We have our own preparedness and our own answers to everything." Iftikhar said.





Pakistan has been urging the international community to take notice of what it calls "India's massive arms build-up" along with its "offensive security doctrine and force posture", which Islamabad says is adversely affecting the strategic stability of South Asia.





In a weekly press briefing, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui termed the Indian Air Force's (IAF) acquisition of Rafale jets as New Delhi's "disproportionate arms build-up".







