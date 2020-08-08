



India should go to war with China over the border conflict, feel 59 per cent of respondents polled in the India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey





While nearly 60 per cent of the people think India should wage a war against China to resolve the ongoing border tensions, 34 per cent are against the idea.





This MOTN survey comes at a time when India and China are engaged in Corps Commander-level talks to review the de-escalation strategy at disputed regions including the Pangong Tso Lake area in Ladakh.





India-China border issues escalated after troops from both the sides got into a violent clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15. 20 Indian Army personnel including a commanding officer (CO) were killed in the standoff, which was termed the biggest military confrontation in over five decades.





The ongoing India-China dispute has impacted the diplomatic, military and trade relations between the two countries even as India banned over 50 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser, and Mi Community, saying that these apps "are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order."





The Methodology





The MOTN poll was conducted by Delhi-based market research agency between July 15, 2020, and July 27, 2020.





This poll has traditionally been conducted using face-to-face interviewing method. However, in this edition of the survey, due to the unprecedented situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, all interviews were conducted telephonically using a standard structured questionnaire, which was translated into regional languages.





A total of 12,021 interviews were conducted -- 67 per cent in rural and 33 per cent in urban areas -- spread across 97 parliamentary constituencies and 194 assembly constituencies in 19 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In each of the assembly constituencies, a fixed number of interviews were done.







