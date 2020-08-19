



Amid heightened scrutiny against China, the development is bound to face international criticism





Nepal and China are likely to make a joint announcement regarding the new height of Mount Everest, the highest mountain of the world, according to sources.





The proposition was a part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) called the 'height of mount Zhumulangma/Sagarmatha' that was exchanged between China's ministry of natural resources and Nepal's ministry of land management, cooperatives and poverty alleviation.





Article one of the MoU states that political parties of both the countries will discuss the date and details about the announcement as per a joint statement between the People's Republic of China and Nepal issued on October 13, 2019.





The draft explicitly mentions joint mapping but joint measurement is not a part of it. Article five of the draft calls on Beijing and Kathmandu to "establish a communication mechanism to promote the joint collaboration on various activities on surveying, mapping and geo-information management".





Last year, Nepal mounted an expedition to measure the mountain. This year China sent an expedition for the same purpose. It is believed that China is keen on making the announcement.





Article four of the draft document calls for both countries to "jointly conduct scientific research and engineering cooperation" in the fields of "topographic mapping, geographic information system" the region of Mount Everest.





The current elevation of Mount Everest is 8,848 meters, recognised by India, China and Nepal. It was established by an Indian survey done in 1955. Amid heightened scrutiny against China, the development is bound to face international criticism.







