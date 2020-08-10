



A new Chinese helicopter-launched anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) has been exposed. The missile was used in training exercises by the aviation units of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force (PLAGF). A video released by Chinese state-owned media showed the weapon being fired from several Zhishengji-10 (Z-10) attack helicopters assigned to the PLAGF.





According to defenseworld.net, China has tested a KD-10 laser-guided air-to-surface precision missile along a new multi-mission radar (MMR), This will make the Z-10 as potent as an Apache Helicopter equipped with a Hellfire missile. It is designed to strike anti-armour and other targets.





The missiles were shown striking targets, including tanks and other armoured vehicles, after being fired from some distance, suggesting that this is a fire-and-forget weapon. Each of the launchers under the helicopter’s stub-wings was seen carrying two missiles along with what appeared to pods, although their precise function was not immediately clear.





The Z-10s were seen working in conjunction with at least one Z-19A attack helicopter equipped with a mast-mounted millimetre-wave (MMW) radar that is similar in appearance to the Lockheed Martin AN/APG-78 Longbow fire-control radar fitted to the Boeing AH-64 Apache.





According to janes.com, the new missile somewhat resembles the China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) Blue Arrow 21 (BA-21) missile.





The BA-21 appears to be an improved export version of the AKD-10 third generation, precision-guided battlefield missile carried by the PLAGF’s Z-10 and Z-19 rotorcraft. The BA-21, of which no official information has emerged, is believed to have a range of about 18 km.







