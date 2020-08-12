PLA armoured military vehicles near the India-China Border along LAC





NEW DELHI: The Army on Tuesday said it’s not conducting an inquiry into the clash with Chinese soldiers at Galwan on June 15, denying that the matter has been looked into by senior officers led by Lt Gen BS Raju, the 15 Corps Commander.





“It is reiterated that the facts of the article are incorrect and no court of inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Army as referred to in the article,” stated Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand in response to an article published in this newspaper on Tuesday. The spokesperson added that the report has “attempted to sensationalize the Galwan Valley incident” by publishing “uncorroborated facts”.





ET had reported that the Army concluded an inquiry into the Galwan clash in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. As per precedence, inquiries are conducted into major incidents by the armed forces, especially in which lives have been lost. The process is undergone to ascertain if there had been any lapses or oversight. The Army had, for instance, carried out a court of inquiry into the 2016 Uri incident in which 19 soldiers were killed in a terror attack.







