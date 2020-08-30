



In a series of success for security forces in the Kashmir Valley, 10 terrorists were killed in three separate encounters in South and Central Kashmir in the last 48 hours. Four terrorists were killed in Shopian in an overnight operation on August 28 and 29, three terrorists were killed in Pulwama encounter on August 29 and three in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk encounter.





In an operation launched by joint security forces on Saturday evening after terrorists targeted joint Naka in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, three terrorists were gunned down while an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police attained martyrdom.





“(i) Terrorists fired upon joint naka of Police & CRPF at Panthachowk, joint parties cordoned off the area. During a search in the area, terrorists again fired upon search parties, leading to an encounter. Further details shall follow.





(ii) SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. 01 police personnel ASI Babu Ram martyred. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. (iii) SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 more #terrorists killed (total 03). Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a series of tweets.





Two-Day Operation kills 10 Terrorists





On August 29, based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in village Zadoora area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 50RR and 182/183BN CRPF in which three terrorists were killed and one Army Jawan attained martyrdom. Slain terrorists were identified as Adil Hafiz, Arshid Ahmad Dar and Rouf Ahmad Mir, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. They were part of groups involved in planning and executing several terror attacks in the area including attacks on Police and security establishments.





On August 28, four terrorists were killed village Kiloora area of Shopian in a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR and 178BN CRPF. The killed terrorists were identified as Shakoor Parray, Al Badr District commander, Suhail Bhat, Zubair Nengroo and Shakir-ul-Jabbar. During the encounter Police and security forces while exhibiting extreme professionalism also arrested one active terrorist identified as Shoiab Ahmad Bhat resident of Awantipora.





Al Badr Chief Shakoor Parray was working as Constable in Police Department from where he took away four rifles from the other officials and joined.







