Google said it has pulled down over 2,500 YouTube channels linked to China in a bid to combat disinformation spread through the video-sharing platform.





The content was in general "spammy, non-political" in nature, but certain videos also were related to politics, Google said in a quarterly bulletin on disinformation operations.





The Alphabet-owned company did not give information on the name of the channels but said Twitter and social media analytics company Graphika spotted similar activity.





China has so far not commented on the matter and in the past brushed aside any allegations on spreading disinformation campaigns.





The issue of fake news spread by foreign actors has become a major concern for many countries after the 2016 US presidential elections, where a number of accusations were levelled against Russian interference.





Tech giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter have tried to convince countries of the measures they are taking to weed out disinformation and hate-filled propaganda.





The bulletin released also mentioned Iran and Russia in doing similar activities.







