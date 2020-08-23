



Pakistan for the first time in nearly 3 decades, has admitted that one of India's most wanted men, Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi. Dawood Ibrahim is wanted for perpetrating the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.





The Pakistani government in a document imposing financial sanctions on 88 terrorists under the United Nations Sanction Resolution named Dawood Ibrahim.





It ordered the seizure of all properties of the outfits and individuals mentioned in the document. It has also ordered the freezing of their bank accounts. They have been banned from travelling and an arms embargo has also been placed.





The Indian Government has contented that the wanted man lives in Clifton, Karachi and the order which notes his aliases, his Pakistani passport numbers and mentions that he lives in Clifton, Karachi.





The document lists his address as "a) Karachi, Pakistan (White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton) b) House Nu 37 - 30th Street - defence, Housing Authority, Karachi, Pakistan c) Palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi, Pakistan."





The Statutory Regulatory Order lists his aliases as, " a) Dawood Ebrahim b) Sheikh Dawood Hassan c) Abdul Hamid Abdul Aziz d) Anis Ibrahim e) Aziz Dilip f) Daud Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Kaskar g) Daud Ibrahim Memon Kaskar h) Dawood Hasan Ibrahim Kaskar i) Dawood Ibrahim Memon j) Dawood Sabri k) Kaskar Dawood Hasan l) Shaikh Mohd Ismail Abdul Rehman m) Dowood Hassan Shaikh Ibrahim n) Dawood Bhai"





The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) classified Pakistan on the grey list in 2018 and asked the country to implement a plan of action before 2020. FATF had extended the deadline further due to Covid-19.







