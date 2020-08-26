



A vote on the draft text presented by the Western trio could be held as early as Thursday. In photo: The Security Council held emergency talks following one of the worst chemical attacks in Syria





The German mission to the UN had put out a picture of the meet and Pakistani envoy was absent at the meet. Germany is a non-permanent member of the UNSC.





Pakistan on Monday claimed that it made a statement at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) but the problem with the claim is that the Security Council's session was not open to non-members of the body. Pakistan is not a member of UNSC and thus it can't make the statement.





The Pakistani Mission to United Nations in a tweet said Pakistani envoy to UN Munir Akram had made the statement at the open debate of the Security Council on the report of the Secretary-General on the "threats to international peace and security posed by terrorism actions."





In fact, the German mission to the UN had put out a picture of the meet and Pakistani envoy was absent at the meet. Germany is a non-permanent member of the UNSC.





Indian mission in UN was quick to point the development and said, "we have seen a statement put out by the Pakistani mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UNSC."





The mission asked, "We failed to comprehend where exactly did the permanent representative of Pakistan make his statement since the security council session today was not open to non-members of the security council."





The statement by Pakistani envoy was on expected lines, slamming India, raking up Kashmir and even mentioning Kulbhushan Jhadav as "proof" of New Delhi's role in perpetrating "terrorism in Pakistan".





The Indian mission gave point-by-point reply in a tweet to Pakistan mission statement highlighting how Pakistan is the "biggest sponsor of cross border terrorism against India" and now "masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India!"





"Pakistan is home to the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the united nations" and "many of the sanctioned terrorists and entities continue to operate with impunity inside Pakistan," the Indian mission explained





The Indian mission recalled the statement made by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he "admitted at the UN General Assembly in 2019, the presence of 40,000-50,000 terrorist inside Pakistan" and referred to Al Qaeda's Osama bin Laden as a "martyr" inside Pakistani Parliament.





Calling the deteriorating situation of minorities as "systemic cleansing", the Indian mission took the Pakistani mission to the task, reminding how the population of minorities has fallen from 1947 to just 3% currently in the country.







