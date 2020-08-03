



The 'Happy Independence Day' message was shown on the channel in Pakistan around 3:30 pm





An Indian flag appeared over an ad on the channel with a message saying 'Happy Independence Day'.





A leading Pakistan TV news channel, Dawn, was reportedly hacked on Sunday, several photos and videos surfacing online showed.





While an advertisement was running on the news channel, the Indian flag appeared over it with a message saying 'Happy Independence Day'. This was spotted by many Twitter users.









The message was shown on the channel in Pakistan around 3:30 pm.





Meanwhile, Dawn News put out a tweet in Urdu saying "The Dawn administration has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter."





Dawn News also issued a statement saying it was broadcasting as usual when the Indian tricolour and Independence Day wish appeared over the commercial suddenly, remained on the screen for some time and then disappeared.





"Dawn News is investigating the sudden broadcast of Indian flags and Happy Independence Day text on its screen," the channel said. Dawn News added that the matter is being investigated and it will inform its viewers as soon as it reaches to a final conclusion.







