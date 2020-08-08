



New Delhi: An Air India Express Flight from Dubai skidded off the runway and spilt into two at Kerala’s Calicut Airport while it was about to land on Friday. According to Air India, the incident took place at 7:41 pm amid heavy rainfall.





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences after the plane crash incident in India's Kerala state which claimed 17 lives. Khan took to twitter and said that he was saddened to learn about the plane crash in India.





​Similarly, the Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong expressed empathy and wished the injured a speedy recovery.







