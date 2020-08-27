



Rejecting NIA charge sheet in Pulwama attack as ‘fabricated’, Pakistan accused India of launching ‘malicious propaganda campaign’ against Islamabad. Pakistan rejected India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge sheet in the Pulwama attack of 2019





Mohammed Umar Farooq, the nephew of JeM chief Masood Azhar, had received Rs 10 lakh in his bank accounts in Pakistan to execute the Pulwama terror attack





The terrorists had spent around Rs six lakh on procurement of explosives and the Maruti Eeco car used in the attack





New Delhi: Pakistan rejected India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge sheet in the Pulwama attack of 2019 calling it “fabricated”. Issuing a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry termed the charge sheet as “mischievous attempts to implicate Pakistan in the Pulwama attack”.





“The fabrications in the reported 'charge sheet' are patently designed to further the BJP's anti-Pakistan rhetoric and its narrow domestic political interests,” alleged Pakistan.





'NIA's Pulwama Attack Charge Sheet Fabricated'





Whitewashing the charges levelled against it Islamabad expressed readiness to extend cooperation on the basis of any actionable information and claimed that New Delhi failed to provide any credible evidence for its invective and termed the charge sheet as yet another “malicious propaganda campaign against Pakistan.”





In the charge sheet, the NIA named Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad, Maulana Masood Azhar, along with his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar and Ammar Alvi, for giving directions and guidance to the Pakistani JeM militants who had infiltrated into India and were using Pakistani SIM cards, both before and after the 2019 Pulwama attack which led to the death of 40 CRPF troopers.







