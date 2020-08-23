



According to news agency ANI, Ahmed had been on hunger strike, demanding the administration to remove all Pakistani flags from the area. When the local administration failed to do so, he went on to remove the flags himself.





Activist Tanveer Ahmed was arrested and allegedly tortured by Pakistani agencies after he removed Pakistan's flag from a popular public place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





In a video, Ahmed claimed he had removed a Pakistani flag from the area, adding he was being followed by the secret agencies. He then climbed on a wall and removed the second Pakistani flag hoisted at the square.





Sources told ANI that he was later mishandled and threatened by the security agencies.





People in PoK are resisting against Pakistan's illegal occupation and demanding Pakistani forces and other officials to leave the region.







